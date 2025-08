Public Meetings: Aug. 5, 2025

TUESDAY Aug. 5

Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 1095 Duane St.

Port of Astoria Commission Meeting, 4 p.m., 422 Gateway Ave. Suite 100, also accessible by Zoom and to individuals with disabilities or those without computer or cell phone access. If you require special accommodations, please contact the Port of Astoria at least 48 hours before the meeting by calling (503) 741-3300 or via email at admin@portofastoria.com.

WEDNESDAY Aug. 6

Gearhart City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, 6 p.m., Gearhart City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.

THURSDAY Aug. 7

Clatsop Care Center Health District Board, noon, Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation, 646 16th St.

TUESDAY Aug. 12

Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station in Jeffers Gardens, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.