Letter: An ironic proposal for Oregon jobless trends

I read in The Astorian on Tuesday, July 29, that an increasing number of Oregonians are filing unemployment claims and staying out of work for increasingly longer stretches of time.

This data, issued by the Oregon Employment Department, can only mean one thing. Clearly, if what’s happening at the national level is any indication, it’s time to fire the person who compiles employment numbers for the state.

CHRIS VILLIERS

Warrenton