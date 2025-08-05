In Brief: Aug. 4, 2025

Oregon National Guard troops return from Middle East

Approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment (FA) returned to Oregon, Aug. 2, after a yearlong deployment to the Middle East.

The 2-218th FA deployed to Iraq and Syria in support of “Operation Inherent Resolve,” to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. This mission helped protect regional stability while supporting overall U.S. national security.

The Oregon National Guard command team greeted soldiers when they arrived at Camp Withycombe to congratulate them on their hard work overseas.

“It’s an honor to welcome this group back,” said Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gonzales, command sergeant major for the 2-218th FA rear detachment. “They did an outstanding job out there. We couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished,” said Gonzales.

— The Astorian

Salmon and steelhead fishing season begins

The Buoy 10 salmon and steelhead fishing season has begun on the lower Columbia River.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Thursday that “current catch estimates and projections indicate sufficient summer steelhead” to allow for a season downstream of The Dalles Dam.

Preseason forecasts anticipate a return of 736,200 adult fall Chinook to the mouth of the Columbia River this year, up from the 2024 return of 669,505 fish. The projected coho return is 342,100 fish.

There are three specific time periods in August with different rules depending on location on the Columbia.

Buoy 10 to the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line

Through Aug. 6: The daily limit is two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead. No more than one Chinook may be retained. Chinook minimum size 24 inches. Coho minimum size 16 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

Aug. 7-25: The daily limit will be two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead. No more than one hatchery Chinook may be retained. Chinook minimum size 24 inches. Coho minimum size 16 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

Aug. 26-31: The daily limit will be two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead. No more than one Chinook may be retained. Chinook minimum size 24 inches. Coho minimum size 16 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

Rocky Point/Tongue Point Line to west end of Puget Island

Through Aug. 6: Daily limit is six with up to two adult salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead may be retained. No more than one adult Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

Aug. 7-25: Daily limit will be six with up to two salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead may be retained. No more than one adult hatchery Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

Aug. 26-31: Daily limit will be six with up to two adult salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead may be retained. No more than one adult Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook, hatchery coho, and hatchery steelhead.

— columbian.com