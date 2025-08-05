Astoria Regatta sets sails once again

The 131st annual maritime festival hosts 15 different events.

From yacht races to a Search and Rescue Demonstration, a Highwater Boat Parade, the crowning of the next regatta queen and more, the 2025 Astoria Regatta once again sails in to bring a variety of events to honor the city’s maritime heritage.

This year’s festival theme is “Hold Fast and Embrace the Tides.”

Michelle Murray, co-president of the Astoria Regatta Board, said the theme is near and dear to co-president Janet Grothe.

“Janet does have it tattooed on her hand,” Murray said.

A little history

The first Astoria Regatta was held in 1894 after two Astorians made a casual remark about having one, according to the event’s website.

Over the years, the event faced challenges, including the suspension of celebrations during World War I and II. The event was also suspended after Astoria’s devastating fire in 1922.

However, it kept coming back and evolving. In 1948, the Regatta returned with boat races and a salmon derby that drew thousands of people to the Columbia River.

Today, it includes a number of events spread out over four days and draws crowds of people.

Events

From Wednesday, Aug. 6, to Saturday, Aug. 9, community members will have the opportunity to celebrate Astoria’s maritime heritage through 15 events.

Crowning of the next queen: At 5:30 p.m., on opening night, the 2024 Astoria Regatta Queen Rosalinda Lopez Nestor will say a farewell to her title. At 7 p.m., the Regatta Court, which consists of four contestants from a different high school in Clatsop County, will make their final speeches before one is crowned the next Regatta Queen — officially opening the 2025 festival.

The four contestants include: Princess Lily Helligso, who represents Astoria High School; Princess Chantrell Lee, who represents Seaside High School; Princess Frances Taggart, who represents Warrenton High School; and Princess Aubrey Harrington, who represents Knappa High School.

Family fun: It’s Astoria Family Fun Night at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 at the Barbey Maritime Center in Astoria. The Kiwanis Kids Parade will kickoff at 6 p.m. with games, food, a dance party and treasure hunt. These events are free to the public.

According to Murray, Family Fun Night has typically been held in Warrenton, but this year, the Regatta is bringing it back to the river.

Memorial: On Friday, Aug. 8, the Seamen’s Memorial will be held. The event will honor those who were involved in maritime industries. This year, Jon Englund, community leader and CEO of Englund Marine, will be amongst the honored.

Admiral reception and yacht races: At 6 p.m., the same day, the Admiral’s Reception and Astoria Yacht Club Yacht Races will be held. The reception will take place at Fort George Brewery, where Admiral Captain Michael Tolley and Admiral’s Aide Nate Pinkstaff will be celebrated.

Tolley is a distinguished Columbia River Bar Pilot and Master Mariner. While commanding a bulk carrier, he successfully defended his crew against Somali pirates. He also confronted pirates off West Africa and helped save 241 Syrian refugees in 2014. Since 2015, he’s helped guide numerous vessels through the Columbia River Bar.

The boat race will take place on the waterfront above the Astoria-Megler Bridge.

Events galore: On Saturday, Aug. 9, the final day, the Regatta will host a new event every hour. Starting at 9 a.m., a Rose Planting Ceremony will take place at the Flavel House, where it will honor the 2025 Regatta queen and admiral with new additions to the Flavel House garden.

Following the ceremony, the Astoria Regatta Fun Run will be held at 11 a.m. The 1-mile race will follow along the Grand Land Parade route, which starts westbound on Exchange and 16th Streets, turns north on 9th Street, then east on Duane Street, finishing on 17th Street.

Also held at 11 a.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital will host the Regatta Square Block Party on 12th Street between Duane and Exchange Streets. In the heart of downtown Astoria, community members will find food options, live music, booths, and a Kid Zone.

At noon, the Grand Land Parade takes place in downtown Astoria.

The parade is a signature event at the festival. The event will kick off with a United States Coast Guard flyover, followed by floats, bands, and cars.

Following the parade, AYC will hold their second yacht competitions at 1 p.m. In addition, Art Wellness Ecology – Astoria will sponsor a Family Fest at the Barbey Maritime Center. Local scientists, ecologists, artists, dancers and more will be at the event to tell families about their organization and how they can get involved.

At 2 p.m., a Search and Rescue Demo will take place on the 17th Street Pier. The demonstration will be hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector of Columbia River.

Concluding the four-day event is the Highwater Boat Parade at 5 p.m. The parade features a variety of boats including service groups, the commercial industry and sports crafts just to name a few.

“Saturday is just my favorite day,” Murray said.

Meet Rosalinda Lopez Nestor, Astoria Regatta Queen 2024

Nestor is a recent graduate from Warrenton High School. She will be attending Linfield University in the fall.

The Astorian was able to touch base with Nestor via phone in advance of this year’s regatta. The following conversation has been gently edited.

What does Astoria Regatta mean to you?

Regatta means so much to me. Especially because last year, it was a really hard time in my life — my dad had just been diagnosed with cancer when I was applying to Regatta.

Throughout the year when I was a princess, my mentor … was really helpful. She gave me lots of advice and everybody on there (Regatta Court), was super sweet about what my situation was and gave me constant support.

Also, I really liked how I was able to get out of my comfort zone for Regatta because you have to interact with people. I used to be someone who was so shy, didn’t like speaking, (and) didn’t like talking to anybody, so it was really surprising to say “hey I really enjoy this.”

How has the organization helped you to achieve your life goals?

It definitely helped a lot. The scholarship is going to cover half of one full semester at the school I’m going to, which is Linfield (University). I don’t think without Regatta, I’d be even able to go to a university.

What is next for you after your tenure?

I think I’m just going to take it easy and focus on trying to get everything situated before I leave for Linfield.

What can the community look forward to this week?

The princesses’ speeches. I’ve heard them countless times, and they keep on improving in the way they speak.

I’m also looking forward to the Grand Land Parade. That’s really exciting. I think those two are the top events that people should go to.