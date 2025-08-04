Tsunami takeaways: Lessons learned from recent scare

Government officials and residents reflect on emergency preparedness

Following the Tuesday, July 29 tsunami advisory for coastal Clatsop County and much of the West Coast, government officials are saying that communication was key but can be approved upon.

Actions taken during tsunami advisory

As soon as Clatsop County Emergency Management Director Justin Gibbs learned that a potential tsunami threat was developing, he sprang into action.

“I initially became aware of the earthquake through the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, I think somewhere around 4:35 p.m., then from there, I received a follow-up notification, a second message a little after five o’clock,” Gibbs said. Immediately after receiving the second notification, he set the wheels in motion and began to alert other department members of the developing situation.

Gibbs said that at the time, by approximately 5:15 p.m., there were no projected points of impact and no immediate threat, so the county refrained from using the alert system.

“Alerting is reserved for a call to action, right, like decisive action, that’s why we utilize the alerting system,” Gibbs said. “So my immediate thought process was to work through the other tools that the county has available.”



The “other tools” included putting pre-built pages on the county’s website and social media posts notifying residents of the developing situation. Behind the scenes, the county prepared for the situation to worsen by monitoring standby status at its Emergency Operations Center at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, plus notifying Astoria public safety departments and 911 dispatch centers of the situation.

Around 6:36 p.m., the tsunami watch was upgraded to an advisory, meaning that “there was an identified threat to the coastline, to the beaches and to people on the beaches,” Gibbs said. “We escalated to a partial activation, and my staff and I started to move towards our Emergency Operations Center … it was also decided at that point, that once we arrived, we’d initiate an alert.”

Gibbs pulled over at the Cosco parking lot at 7 p.m., while driving to the EOC, to hop on a statewide coordination call with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. There, expectations of the impact — higher than normal waves, but limited to no danger for Astorians — were laid out by state officials.

Who received alerts?

Upon arriving at the EOC at 7:20 p.m., Gibbs said he and team members began coordinating with coastal cities, community groups, fire authorities and departments to organize resource use and distribution.

“We alerted the cities of Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach and their associated fire districts and departments. Astoria wasn’t under a significant threat,” Gibbs said. “We only alerted those coastal communities because the focus was really on the beaches.”

On the beaches of alerted towns, first responders were, in some places, already on the ground, making contact with beachgoers. While in coordination with state parks, advisories were posted at beach entrances.

Clatsop County’s alert system, ClatsopALERTS, which notifies registered members about an emergency or an important event, including a tsunami, sent out notifications. Registered individuals received an alert via a number of ways including: email, text message, phone call, Fax, Everbridge App and TTY/TDD Device, among others.

Gibbs said that the county does pay to import data from phone carriers on a periodic basis, at least annually, to ensure residents can be contacted should an emergency situation require it.

The county can also issue Integrated Public Alert and Warning System alerts, or IPAWS, through FEMA. These alerts would go to every cell phone in a defined geographic area and to weather radios through the Emergency Alert System. IPAWS alerts were not issued in this instance due to the tsunami’s limited impact.

In addition to the ClatsopALERTS, Seaside pushed out a message through its emergency notifications system on the Everbridge app. The message advised community members to stay off of the beach and out of the water, Seaside City Manager Spencer Kyle said.

Seaside is also one of a few Clatsop County coastal cities with an emergency siren system. The city’s Emergency Warning System is composed of a series of speakers mounted on poles around the city.

According to Kyle, the city was in discussions on whether to utilize the system or not, but since the tsunami was expected to come in around midnight and the waves were coming in at low tide, the city decided against using the system.

Community members voice concerns

Ana Johnson, a resident in Warrenton, said she and her husband did not receive a ClatsopALERTS, but did receive one from Pacific County because they used to live on the Washington side of the Columbia River.

If it weren’t for the Pacific County alert and her daughter, Johnson said they wouldn’t have known about the tsunami advisory.

Tammy Kohse, a resident in Astoria for 25 years, said she experienced a similar situation.

“I didn’t get an alert myself,” Kohse said. “My sister called me because she lives down close to the river, and she got an alert because her son lives down in Seaside, and he got an alert. So it was kind of word of mouth.”

Kohse said the communication to Clatsop County residents could have been better.

“I thought there was something on our phones, but I don’t know if it’s something we’re supposed to download,” Kohse said. “I just kind of assumed that if it’s in this area, you’d be alerted.”

Both Johnson and Kohse said they weren’t aware ClatsopALERTS existed.

Lessons learned

Luckily, the 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia and resulting waves that hit the coast was not “the big one.” But lessons were learned that will help officials in the future.

Gibbs said a preliminary data analysis of alerts sent out showed that some people never received them due to bottlenecks in telecommunications infrastructure.

“We do get some errors related to downstream delivery issues, typically related to something on the telecommunication provider’s end, like limited infrastructure, where the system only allows so many calls to get through at a time,” Gibbs said. “Because there is a restriction, it causes some of those alerts to fail.”

Gibbs said lessons were also learned from the Dec. 5, 2024 earthquake off of the Northern California Coast. Following that earthquake, tsunami alerts went out in several Southern Oregon Counties.

“There were counties that initiated alerting county-wide, which caused people even far removed from the risk area to start evacuating to the I-5 corridor,” Gibbs said. “The larger geographic area that you alert, the more demand it puts on our telecommunications infrastructure, and it can congest it to the point that emergency calls aren’t getting through.”

Moving forward

There are things residents can do to ensure they are prepared when emergency scenarios strike.

According to Gibbs, there are resources available the “vast majority of people” don’t take advantage of that they should. Resources such as smart weather alerts and ClatsopALERTS.

“If people took advantage of these smart weather alerts, most of the people in our county could have been notified almost immediately,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said it is vitally important when people do sign up for ClatsopALERTS, they retain their registration information and don’t create a new account — sometimes the system sends an alert to the old contact and not the new one. It also creates duplicate entry errors in the system, mitigating analysis efforts of how effective it is.

Also, don’t mark alerts as spam.

“If it’s not something you want to receive, please don’t report it as spam, because that could be picked up by (communications) carriers, and then we’re marked as spam for everyone that’s served by that particular telecommunications provider,” Gibbs said. “We did get reports from some individuals that said our phone calls were marked as spam.”

Gibbs advised people to always have a “go-bag” ready, which they can quickly grab and bring with them in an emergency. Go-bags should include, in addition to other supplies, water, food and prescription medication. A list of advised supplies can be found on Clatsop County’s Emergency Management website at: clatsopcounty.gov/em/page/emergency-management.

Gibbs said the Clatsop County Emergency Management Department is planning ClatsopALERTS campaigns in September, Emergency Preparedness Month, to help raise awareness.

Editor’s note: Community members can sign up for the ClatsopALERTS online at clatsopcounty.gov.