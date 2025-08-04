Medix regroups to improve compliance requirements

Medix, a private ambulance company, provides service for Clatsop County and is obligated to meet compliance requirements. The Astorian file photo

Staffing shortfalls added to problem

Medix, the ambulance service provider for Clatsop County, is regaining its footing after staffing shortages and leadership reshuffling left it failing to meet compliance requirements in May and June.

Compliance reports

As part of Medix’s contract with Clatsop County, the organization, which is a private company, must process a request for emergency assistance within 90 seconds 90% of the time.

From April to May of this year, Medix’s compliance rate dropped from 90.62% to 89.81%. Then in June, it dropped further to 87.92%. These declining numbers prompted Clatsop County Emergency Management Director Justin Gibbs to express concern to Medix General Manager Thomas Krokoski in a July 18 email.

“I know there have been a number of things to culminate over the past couple of months but the trend emerging raises concerns,” Gibbs said in the email. “ … As you are aware, we have received complaints from Medix staff regarding coverage in the County, and some fire districts are internally expressing a decline in responsiveness.”

At Tuesday’s Ambulance Service Advisory Committee meeting, Gibbs elaborated on his concerns.

“I know for most folks they may see that number (the compliance percentage drop) and say ‘that’s a pretty small number,’” Gibbs said. “But over an 18-month period a 0.2% drop with us only being a half a percent over the 90% compliance, it just wouldn’t take us long to get (below compliance).”

July’s compliance rate was at about 92%, according to Krokoski. However, based on the partial data available, the overall compliance rate for 2025 is 89.96%.

Gibbs said that the aim should be to return to “pre-COVID” level compliance rates.

In 2019, before the full onset of COVID-19, the compliance rate was 91.64%. It dropped to 88.44% and 88.83% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Even though the compliance rates were lower than required, no individual instances of harm were cited as a result.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Krokoski elaborated on some of the issues that have shaken compliance rates over the past months.

Leadership changes and staffing shortages

Krokoski’s last day as general manager was July 31. In a July 23 email to Gibbs he acknowledged the declining rates, and said he feels accountable.

“I take full responsibility for this slip in response times as I lost focus on Warrenton and the importance to maintain full staffing at all times,” Krokoski said. “Even though I am leaving, it is very important to me that we do not lose the ground we have gained here.”

Krokoski is leaving due to personal reasons and moving to Roseburg, Oregon. In his place, Michael Sahlberg will be stepping up and taking over Medix management for Clatsop County while Medix owner JD Fuiten looks for a new general manager.

Staffing shortages the past couple months have also hindered operations. Between May 12 and June 23, Krokoski said Medix lost eight staffers and an ambulance crew they were utilizing from Longview: One Emergency Medical Technician left for family and medical leave; the Longview crew returned to Longview; one paramedic changed companies, while another left to fight wildland fires; and yet another received an on-the-job injury that rendered them unable to work. In addition, four EMT paramedic students left for a four-week rotation in Boston, Massachusetts.

“In June, our staffing dropped a little more than anticipated,” Krokoski said at Tuesday’s meeting. Krokoski said that since then, efforts have been made to solve that problem.

“We did fix our staffing issues — by July 13, we had much improvement with staffing and the open (staffing) holes are now gone again.”

Since July 23, five new EMT hires have been trained and set to work and the EMT who left for family and medical leave is expected to return by Aug. 5. Two paramedics who had previously left are back and one additional paramedic has been hired through mid-August.

According to Krokoski, by September, three out of four paramedic students should be working as paramedics, with an additional four more to follow in the coming three months.

Gibbs commended Krokoski for his work at Medix and in the community.

“I just want to express … how much I appreciate working with you and the progress that’s been made, and your level of engagement and involvement in connecting with various agencies within the community,” Gibbs said.

Committee members will review new compliance reports at the next meeting of the Ambulance Service Advisory Committee on Sept. 23.