Astoria Public Library nears re-opening day

As the October reopening of the Astoria Public Library draws nearer, staff and community members alike are gearing up for a new look at the space, which has been expanded and modernized.

The $10.7 million project was launched in September 2024, with the help of an $8 million bond measure passed in 2022 with overwhelming support by the community.

The most striking change to the 50-year-old building, at least as seen from the outside, is that it’s become an entirely different shade after being vigorously steam-cleaned. But the interior has also been transformed.

Designed by Portland-based firm Hennebery Eddy and constructed by O’Brien & Company, the renovation features additional meeting spaces, a media room, expanded programming spaces, a larger children’s area and improved accessibility.

By expanding into the library’s basement, which will be visually connected to the main level by an open staircase, the amount of usable space in the building will double and amount to 18,000 square feet.

“When we talked with the community back in 2013 — when they originally did a needs analysis of what the community would like — what we heard was more natural light, more space for kids and teens and to be accessible to everyone,” said Library Director Suzanne Harold.

“Then just general updating — it’ll now be fully wheelchair accessible. There’s an elevator to go down to the first floor or the lower level, and we’ve got an expanded children’s area, a dedicated teen room … . There’ll be floor to ceiling windows along the north and the west walls,” said Harold, “and some beautiful murals.”

Astoria artist Laura Janes has lent her talents to the library with a vibrant mural dubbed “Everybody Reads,” that depicts riverside scenes of Lower Columbia wildlife such as otters, sea lions and seagulls reading books to themselves or their offspring.

Additionally, children will be able to access wooden interactive educational panels on what will be known as the early childhood learning wall, and various little reading nooks have been set up to maximize the cozy reading atmosphere.

“I think kids are going to be so excited to see that space,” Harold said. “I’m excited to see their reactions.”

Naming convention discussion

There has also been much discussion about the names and dedications of the new rooms, which are intended to honor local tribal members. However, some members of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes had raised concerns about being left out of the naming process and about the names chosen for the rooms and urged the library to reopen the discussion.

“All five of the names are important, praiseworthy figures in the region, but do not take part in Astoria’s history,” said Clatsop-Nehalem representative Todd Lawson at the July 7 Astoria city council meeting. “Three of the five tribes represented in name selections have no direct ties to the city, and their traditional lands are more than 50 miles away in Washington.

“Most importantly, no Clatsop women were honored with room names in this selection process.”

Talks progressed between Lawson and Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick, and the naming process has been reopened. “Naming of the library rooms has been paused,” said City Manager Scott Spence in an email to The Astorian. “Library Board is taking (the) lead on engagement with tribal partners.”

Staff looks forward to coming home

As community members anticipate the reopening of the library, the staff themselves are also looking forward to the return home — when construction first began, employees had to find a new space to put themselves and their books and materials. They decided on the former Roby’s building off Commercial Street, citing its downtown location, accessibility for patrons with disabilities, space for staff offices and off-street parking availability.

“It’s worked pretty well,” Harold said. “Everybody’s been really flexible and supportive, both staff and the community. It’s definitely been challenging. It’s in a very strange space, and we have things tucked away in every nook and cranny we could find. But yeah, we’ve made it work, and we’re now wrapping it up.”

In September, the temporary location will also close as staff work to bring books and materials back to their original home. Once everything is up and running, Harold plans to hold a bit of a soft opening sometime in early October.

But the grand opening date is set: Oct. 25.

“Our library board members are out in the community and talking with people about the library, and they’ve all been reporting back a lot of excitement, lots of questions. Speaking personally, at every social event I’ve gone to in the last month or so, everyone that I meet has asked how it’s going and when it’s reopening.

“That first October, we’ll just be getting our feet up underneath us,” Harold said. “And then we’re kind of heading into the holiday season, so I think we’ll just slowly ramp up and really get going in the new year … . There’s lots of excitement.”