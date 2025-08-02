Letter: City leaders failing on the homeless dilemma

Mr. Mayor and Astoria City Council Members: Why have you turned your back on our city? Why can’t you all come together and agree on ordinances to protect our city?

The problem with the homeless population becomes worse and worse downtown, and now the children are getting ready to go back to school, and summer is coming to a close, and you, as a group, cannot come to agreement on some ordinances to protect the city of Astoria.

You were voted into office to serve this city and protect its citizens, and you are failing miserably! A high school debate team could come to an agreement quicker than apparently the group of you can in making a decision and sticking to it.

We have written to you over and over, we have called, we have picked up trash for years, and still our city managers are not taking action! Why?

When are you going to take action?

TOM and MARY HADREAS

Astoria