DUII

Tor T. Irwin, 23, of Warrenton, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Feliciano F. Antonio, 29, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of DUII and failing to carry or present a license.

Karina Tiweyang, 31, of Federal Way, Washington, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of DUII.