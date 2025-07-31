Letter: Kudos to Floyd Holcom for Pier 39 efforts

Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Staff reports

While I am sorry to see that Pier 39 is up for sale, it is perfectly understandable. The owner deserves a fine retirement after making such a charming success of a weary old cannery.

I have long loved that complex, exemplifying as it does the essence of historic Astoria.

Every time I walk by the gillnetter on my way to Coffee Girl, I am aware of the weight and substance of that fishing boat and I wonder how those old boat-pullers maneuvered that deadweight vessel in the Columbia’s wild waters.

Many thanks, and best wishes to Floyd Holcom and his crew in the future.

NANCY LLOYD

Astoria

