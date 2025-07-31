Letter: ‘Fake news’? Or fascist oppression and control?

I have questions. Is everything a person disagrees with “fake news”? And, should we sue everyone when we don’t like their idea of truth or justice?

How much is all this nonsense costing in our tax dollars? Silly lawsuits — does that person, even if he is president, pay for them, or do the taxpayers?

Is defunding Oregon Public Broadcasting or National Public Radio, or suing ABC, CBS or the Wall Street Journal because this administration is afraid of the truth, due to his ridiculous fears or worse, or is this simply his “retribution”?

This is what fascist regimes do to suit their political goals of oppression and control — they silence critics, obscure facts and control the media narrative.

Fact-based, independent, journalism is critical to defending our democracy. This is not a conspiracy theory, it is our future as a democracy, which is at stake.

LAREE JOHNSON

Astoria