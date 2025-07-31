In One Ear: The name quandary

In belated recognition of the Astoria Column‘s grand opening on July 22, 1926, once more the name question has come up. Is it the Astoria Column, or the Astor Column?

“The original name was Astoria Column,” Liisa Penner, archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society explained, when asked several years ago, “and that is the one preferred today, as a reminder that the column memorializes not just John Jacob Astor, but Capt. Robert Gray, Lewis and Clark and others contributing to the development of the area.”

Yet in a sampling of 50 years’ worth of Astoria City Directories, Liisa found that the name fluctuated back and forth between Astor and Astoria Column.

The confusion probably started because Vincent Astor, a descendant of Astoria founder John Jacob Astor, helped fund the column. And before that, another Astor descendent, John Astor, donated indirectly by contributing to the 1911 Astoria Centennial events; surplus funds from the centennial were used for the column project.

Some time ago, the Ear asked Paula Bue at the Astoria Column Gift Store and Visitor’s Center which name is correct, and she said, “Technically it’s always been the Astoria Column in Astor Park.” So now you know. It’s the Astoria Column. (Photo: Astoria Column)