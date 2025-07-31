In One Ear: Puffling progress

“Meet the newest resident of our Seabird Aviary!” the Oregon Coast Aquarium posted recently on Instagram. “This tufted puffin chick made their debut on July 16, and our bird keepers report the ‘puffling’ is doing well and growing steadily …

“Tufted puffin parents work together to care for their young, taking turns sitting with the chick and bringing fish back to the burrow. Tufted puffins often collect multiple fish at a time, crisscrossing them in their bill — an action known as “bill stacking.” See if you can spot this behavior during your next visit!”

“It will be several weeks before the chick leaves its burrow,’ the post added. “In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated with regularly scheduled precious puffling pictures.” (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium)