In One Ear: Come to Oregon

Michelle Damis, an actress and stunt performer who lives in St. Helens, spent time with Sean Astin (pictured) in New York City, where they were volunteering for “good union work,” she posted on her Facebook page.

She’s been working with the Oregon Media Production Association to increase the film tax incentive, which encourages film companies to come to Oregon. To help with that mission, she asked Astin to help by filming a plea to Oregon legislators, taped July 9:

“… ‘The Goonies’ was released 40 years ago. It was 41 years ago we were in Astoria, Oregon making that movie, and it’s why I fell in love with Oregon,” he said. “Who wouldn’t? … So I just want to say, bring me back. I want to make more movies in Oregon. These tax incentives are an incredible tool. It’s like a fishing line. You put in the tax incentives, bait on the hook, and then you reel us in.

“And whether we’re an independent film with just a tiny footprint, or a massive studio film, we bring all of those resources and experience and energy and everything into the community, and what could be better? So, my name is Sean Astin, and I’m saying ‘bring me back to Oregon.’”

According to Damis, the OMPA actually did get a hefty extra filming tax incentive. “Thanks, Sean,” she added, “for being the kindest, most caring Goonie!” The Ear can practically hear those clapperboards slapping already. (Photo: Executive Speakers Bureau)