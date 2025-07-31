In One Ear: Better late than never

From The Daily Morning Astorian, July 30, 1887, a hero was honored:

• On March 6, 1883, the American ship Wm. H. Starbuck (pictured), now at Portland, picked up the shipwrecked crew of the Italian brigantine Chiara off Cape Horn, South America, for which the Italian government had medals struck for the rescuers, one of whom, Michael Galvin, is now here.

On arrival here, Captain Reed, of the Starbuck, met him and immediately had the proper authorities at Washington informed of his whereabouts, so that the medal might be sent out.

It has just been received here and presented to Galvin, who is now fishing for the George & Barker Cannery, (for) his bravery in helping to save the lives of his ill-fated fellow sailors.

The medal is a handsome silver one, bearing the portrait of King Umberto I (also pictured) and on the reverse, an inscription with the bearer’s name and an account of the circumstances.

Note: King Umberto Ranieri Carlo Emanuele Giovanni Maria Ferdinando Eugenio di Savoia was quite fond of giving out medals. Now long-gone, the George & Barker Cannery was apparently located in Alderbrook. (Painting: Antonio Jacobsen)