In Brief: July 31, 2025

Astoria Town Hall

Sen. Cyrus Javadi is holding a Town Hall at the Port of Astoria at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The address is 422 Gateway Ave., Suite 100. “Bring your questions, your grievances or your polite disinterest. I’ll be there either way.” — Sen. Cyrus Javadi

Astoria’s Pier 39 celebrates 150 Years with birthday bash

A day-long celebration is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. for Pier 39’s 150th anniversary, commemorating the founding of the Hanthorn Cannery Foundation, Columbia River Packers Association, and the pier’s vital role in Astoria’s working waterfront. The event pays tribute to the cannery workers—especially the women behind the lines—who helped launch the Bumble Bee Seafoods brand and shape local history.

Free and open to all ages, the event will bring together maritime storytelling, music, crafts, dancing and waterfront fun, culminating in a birthday toast with cake and concert on the pier. Extra parking will be provided at the Hampton Inn, with walk-on access to the pier.

“This celebration honors the people who made this place matter,” said organizers. “It’s about the workers, the families, and the stories that built Astoria’s waterfront.”

Astoria Sunday Market celebrates 25 years on Sunday

Sunday, Aug. 3 is the Astoria Sunday Market’s 25th Birthday and there will be a weeklong celebration.

Sunday features free treats and giveaways for early attendees, birthday hat decorating stations, and two chances to win $25 in Market Bucks. And look for specials on the market’s social media channels throughout the week for: free Oregon native wildflower seed bombs, jar openers, or ASM logo stickers from the information booth on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Last year vendor sales were more than $2 million and so far this year, after 11 markets (at the half-way point in the season) vendor sales are $1.2 Million and on target to reach the $2 Million mark, again, by the end of the season.

“We are proud to provide a marketplace that helps more than 220 vendors, and their families thrive. And we thank you, our loyal customers, for making it a priority to buy local!”

In addition, the market supports the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and this year has already dispersed $5,767 in SNAP tokens plus $5,700 in Double Up Food Bucks (DUFBs) coupons. Total SNAP & DUFBs distributed so far this year is $11,467 vs $7,908 in 2024, which is a 45% increase.