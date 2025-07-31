CMH hosts Regatta Square Block Party

Columbia Memorial Hospital will host the Regatta Square Block Party again this year during the Astoria Regatta Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9.

The block party will be held at the public parking lot on 12th Street, between Duane and Exchange Streets. People can enjoy the event before and after the Grand Land Parade, which takes place from noon to 1 p.m., in downtown Astoria.

Regatta Square will include a live DJ, free kids’ zone with inflatables, a Medix Ambulance to check out, face painting, caricatures, a barbecue family-friendly lunch for sale, and a health fair featuring local CMH medical staff and community organizations.

For information, and the event schedule, go to Astoria Regatta Festival.