Tsunami watch now an advisory, activity can continue for over 20 hours

A tsunami watch for the Oregon Coast has been updated to a tsunami advisory following an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

A tsunami watch means a potential tsunami is possible, meaning the public should stay alert. An advisory indicates that dangerous currents and waves are likely, and to stay away from the beach. A tsunami warning signifies that a dangerous tsunami is imminent or expected, and to immediately seek higher ground or move inland.

Waves of one to two feet were projected to arrive along coastal Clatsop County around 11:55 p.m., during low tide. Local jurisdictions sent out alerts and media notifications asking that the public stay away from the beaches around that time.

Washington is also under a tsunami advisory, while tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska, Northern California and, most urgently, Hawaii. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.

Tsunami activity can continue for more than 20 hours after the initial waves.

The earthquake was one of the biggest ever recorded. In 2011, an earthquake hit Japan that created a tsunami that reached 120 feet.

Seismologists as well as locals who live in communities along the coast have been on alert for “The Big One,” which experts say could hit the West Coast sometime in the next 50 years.

