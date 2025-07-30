Pickleball finds a home in Knappa

Fred Lindstrom Park 2.0 is ready for action in Knappa.

Since the building of two pickleball courts at Fred Lindstrom, the park has seen an enormous increase in activity. With the help of community leaders, pickleball enthusiasts and 25 donors, Knappa Community Court officially opened for business last weekend.

Some local donors included: Hampton Lumber; Oregon Sports Action; Lums Auto Center; Nygaard Logging; TLC’ a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union; and Columbia Memorial Hospital. In total, over $30,000 was donated for the new park.

Knappa School District Superintendent Bill Fritz thanked the community for its support in a recent press release.

“I love the way our community works together to support initiatives like the Community Court,” Fritz said. “We are pleased to be part of this partnership and to be able to host this great new community asset. A big thank you to all of the donors.”

In addition to pickleball and basketball, community members will have a chance to play spikeball, badminton, wall ball and mini-tennis.

Local pickleball instructor Meyer Freeman of Playful Pickleball will host a weekly community Pickleball Night at Knappa Community Court at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings this summer, with free introductory lessons for community members.

Paul Matli