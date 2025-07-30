Ballfield taking shape in Clatsop County

Lighthouse Field photo 2 Children played T-ball on the infield of the new Lighthouse Field on Delmoor Loop Road. The field will give the softball and baseball communities another playing area. Paul Matli/The Astorian

Lighthouse Field was built on the extra land behind Lighthouse Church and School. It is expected to fully open in the spring. Paul Matli/The Astorian

The Seaside baseball and softball community will soon have another field on which to play spring and summer games.

Lighthouse Field is set to start hosting youth games in spring 2026.

Lighthouse Christian Church Pastor Daniel Baker and community member Andy Klumper first started talking three years ago about needing more fields in Seaside or Gearhart. The idea was to give the growing baseball and softball communities in Seaside more playing opportunities. With Lighthouse Church having extra land located behind the school, it seemed a good place to start.

“We lost some fields when the school moved up the hill,” community member Wally Hamer said. “The church decided to donate the land, and we made one field as good as we could.”

Though the infield and dugouts were recently completed, the outfield grass isn’t quite ready. Because of this, the field was used only for T-ball in the spring. Next year, Hamer hopes, it will be baseball and softball for kids up to age 12.

The field will be a part of Seaside Kids Inc., as the organization bought most of the materials for construction.

The following gave financially or through service to help build Lighthouse Field.