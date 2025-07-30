Astoria softball state champions dominate All-State team

Astoria didn’t just dominate on the field, they flexed some muscles off of it as well.

The 2025 4A Oregon State Champions scored four 1st team all-state selections, an honorable mention — and coach of the year. Pitcher Maddie Wilkin, fresh off her dazzling postseason performance, was named 4A Pitcher of the Year and senior shortstop Kya Lindell was named Co-Player of the year along with Malia Scanlan of Cascade. Finally, head coach Kent Israel was named 4A Coach of the Year.

Other first team selections for the Fishermen included sophomore duo Aryana Adams and Hailey Svensen. Adams was one of four total outfielders, while Svensen joined her infield partner on the 1st team. Senior Nayomi Holmstedt and Seaside senior Lydia Klumper both were named to the Honorable Mention list.

Here’s the complete 4A All-State list:

Pitchers

1st Team

Maddie Wilkin-Astoria

Kendall Murphy-Pendleton

Eme Curaming-St. Helens

2nd Team

Carlee Strand-La Grande

Ashlynne Franssen-Gladstone

3rd Team

Scarlett Gordon-Hidden Valley

Kenzi Beouger-Stayton

Saige Casey-Scappoose

Honorable Mention

Emily Pacheco-Cottage Grove

Lainey Briones-Estacada

Rylee Hollingsworth-Henley

Catchers

1st Team

Marti Anderson-La Grande

Josie Jenness-Pendleton

2nd Team

Madelyn Hancock-St. Helens

Sophia Lydon-Marist

3rd Team

Ava Freeman-Scappoose

McKenzie Trujeque-Estacada

Honorable Mention

Bailey Sandquist-Hidden Valley

Carsyn Sousa-Phoenix

First Base

1st Team

Anna Harper-Henley

2nd Team

Taylor Bays-Cascade

3rd Team

Tatum Montiel-Marshfield

Honorable Mention

Kalea Lopes-Molalla

Outfield

1st Team

Chloe McKenzie-Crook County

Paige Allen-La Grande

Aryana Adams-Astoria

Addi Andrehsen-St. Helens

2nd Team

Maddy Lahey-St. Helens

Layli Segura-Henley

Finley Schweigert-Marist

Peyton Daggett-La Grande

3rd Team

Emma Mendes-Hidden Valley

Josie Brooks-Molalla

Madelyn Lieuallen-Pendleton

Gabriella Gunderson-Gladstone

Honorable Mention

Jaylin Krumwiede-Tillamook

Carsyn Gallegos-Phoenix

Haydyn Higgins-Henley

Erica McClintock-North Bend

Utility/Designated Player

1st Team

Reese Furstenberg-Pendleton

Carlee Strand-La Grande

2nd Team

Lily Buendia-Junction City

Kayla Brainerd-Scappoose

3rd Team

Kaitlyn Webb-Cascade

Honorable Mention

Keelie Woodside-Phoenix

Alyson Ware-Crook County

Infield

1st Team

Malia Scanlan-Cascade

Kya Lindell-Astoria

Maggie Pizano-Mazama

Maddie Brock-The Dalles

Addy Ellis-St. Helens

Hailey Svensen-Astoria

2nd Team

Ella Sams-Pendleton

Ashlynn Komp-Scappoose

Cassidy Crabtree-Cascade

Amyah Miranda-Cascade

Emily Yost-Estacada

Sophia Boyd-Scappoosse

3rd Team

Aubree Schmidt-Hidden Valley

Kaylie Kohler-Philomath

Madison Seavert-La Grande

Destiny Christlieb-Phoenix

Ana Graves-The Dalles

Dannielle Stockdale-Tillamook

Honorable Mention

Lydia Klumper-Seaside

Nayomi Holmstedt-Astoria

Hailee Kathrein-Madras

Alyssa Witt-Marist

Halli Heys-St. Helens

Maryn Broker-Pendleton

Sam Lesher-Hidden Valley

Co-Players of the Year

Kya Lindell-Astoria

Malia Scanlan-Cascade

Coach of the Year

Kent Israel-Astoria

Pitcher of the Year

Maddie Wilkin-Astoria