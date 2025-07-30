Astoria softball state champions dominate All-State team
Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Astoria didn’t just dominate on the field, they flexed some muscles off of it as well.
The 2025 4A Oregon State Champions scored four 1st team all-state selections, an honorable mention — and coach of the year. Pitcher Maddie Wilkin, fresh off her dazzling postseason performance, was named 4A Pitcher of the Year and senior shortstop Kya Lindell was named Co-Player of the year along with Malia Scanlan of Cascade. Finally, head coach Kent Israel was named 4A Coach of the Year.
Other first team selections for the Fishermen included sophomore duo Aryana Adams and Hailey Svensen. Adams was one of four total outfielders, while Svensen joined her infield partner on the 1st team. Senior Nayomi Holmstedt and Seaside senior Lydia Klumper both were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Here’s the complete 4A All-State list:
Pitchers
1st Team
Maddie Wilkin-Astoria
Kendall Murphy-Pendleton
Eme Curaming-St. Helens
2nd Team
Carlee Strand-La Grande
Ashlynne Franssen-Gladstone
3rd Team
Scarlett Gordon-Hidden Valley
Kenzi Beouger-Stayton
Saige Casey-Scappoose
Honorable Mention
Emily Pacheco-Cottage Grove
Lainey Briones-Estacada
Rylee Hollingsworth-Henley
Catchers
1st Team
Marti Anderson-La Grande
Josie Jenness-Pendleton
2nd Team
Madelyn Hancock-St. Helens
Sophia Lydon-Marist
3rd Team
Ava Freeman-Scappoose
McKenzie Trujeque-Estacada
Honorable Mention
Bailey Sandquist-Hidden Valley
Carsyn Sousa-Phoenix
First Base
1st Team
Anna Harper-Henley
2nd Team
Taylor Bays-Cascade
3rd Team
Tatum Montiel-Marshfield
Honorable Mention
Kalea Lopes-Molalla
Outfield
1st Team
Chloe McKenzie-Crook County
Paige Allen-La Grande
Aryana Adams-Astoria
Addi Andrehsen-St. Helens
2nd Team
Maddy Lahey-St. Helens
Layli Segura-Henley
Finley Schweigert-Marist
Peyton Daggett-La Grande
3rd Team
Emma Mendes-Hidden Valley
Josie Brooks-Molalla
Madelyn Lieuallen-Pendleton
Gabriella Gunderson-Gladstone
Honorable Mention
Jaylin Krumwiede-Tillamook
Carsyn Gallegos-Phoenix
Haydyn Higgins-Henley
Erica McClintock-North Bend
Utility/Designated Player
1st Team
Reese Furstenberg-Pendleton
Carlee Strand-La Grande
2nd Team
Lily Buendia-Junction City
Kayla Brainerd-Scappoose
3rd Team
Kaitlyn Webb-Cascade
Honorable Mention
Keelie Woodside-Phoenix
Alyson Ware-Crook County
Infield
1st Team
Malia Scanlan-Cascade
Kya Lindell-Astoria
Maggie Pizano-Mazama
Maddie Brock-The Dalles
Addy Ellis-St. Helens
Hailey Svensen-Astoria
2nd Team
Ella Sams-Pendleton
Ashlynn Komp-Scappoose
Cassidy Crabtree-Cascade
Amyah Miranda-Cascade
Emily Yost-Estacada
Sophia Boyd-Scappoosse
3rd Team
Aubree Schmidt-Hidden Valley
Kaylie Kohler-Philomath
Madison Seavert-La Grande
Destiny Christlieb-Phoenix
Ana Graves-The Dalles
Dannielle Stockdale-Tillamook
Honorable Mention
Lydia Klumper-Seaside
Nayomi Holmstedt-Astoria
Hailee Kathrein-Madras
Alyssa Witt-Marist
Halli Heys-St. Helens
Maryn Broker-Pendleton
Sam Lesher-Hidden Valley
Co-Players of the Year
Kya Lindell-Astoria
Malia Scanlan-Cascade
Coach of the Year
Kent Israel-Astoria
Pitcher of the Year
Maddie Wilkin-Astoria