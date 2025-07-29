Tsunami advisory issued for Oregon Coast

A tsunami watch for the Oregon Coast has been updated to a tsunami advisory following an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

A tsunami watch means a potential tsunami is possible, meaning the public should stay alert. An advisory indicates that dangerous currents and waves are likely, and to stay away from the beach. A tsunami warning signifies that a dangerous tsunami is imminent or expected, and to immediately seek higher ground or move inland.

Waves of one to two feet are projected to arrive along coastal Clatsop County around 11:55 p.m., during low tide. Local jurisdictions have sent out alerts and media notifications asking that the public stay away from the beaches around that time.

Washington is also under a tsunami advisory, while tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska, Northern California and, most urgently, Hawaii. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.