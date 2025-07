Public Meetings: July 29, 2025

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

WEDNESDAY July 30

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., special meeting with executive session, virtual only.

MONDAY Aug. 4

Astoria City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY Aug. 5

Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 1095 Duane St.

WEDNESDAY Aug. 6

Gearhart City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, 6 p.m., Gearhart City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.