Letter: ‘Beyond appalling’ port didn’t support Job Corps

The number one, primary mission statement for the Port of Astoria is to create, promote and foster family wage jobs. The recent vote to not support the Job Corps center, and over 300 jobs, is beyond appalling.

My deceased wife poured her heart and soul into that center, for which she received letters of appreciation from former students years later, thanking her for the impact the center had made on their lives.

For an administration that touted trade school education and fiscal efficiency, to eliminate a vocational institution that has always produced more dollars back to the government than dollars spent, is nothing but ideology in its worst manifestation. Unjustifiable

CHRIS CONNAWAY

Astoria