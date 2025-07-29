Letter: A child had better morals than today’s CEOs

When I was in the fourth grade and we stood each morning to pledge allegiance to the flag, there was a little girl in the class who was always excused to leave the room. My parents explained that pledging to the flag was against her moral beliefs.

Today, when I read about more and more corporate giants kissing the ring and pledging allegiance to the king, I think — those very rich, white dudes and spineless corporate syncophants — like Brian Robbins, co-CEO of Paramount Global, Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., Chris Kempczinski, chairman and CEO of McDonald’s Inc. and Brian Cornell, CEO of Target — need to be replaced with a little 9-year-old girl with moral convictions.

l Googled their contact info, and let them know what we, their customers, think about their capitulation.

LARRY ALLEN

Astoria