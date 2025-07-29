In Brief: July 29, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man to Astoria

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately 180 miles offshore of Astoria, Oregon, Thursday. A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-295 Kingfisher crew from 19 Wing Comox in British Columbia, provided assistance overhead with weather reporting and communications. The man was safely flown to Astoria where he was transferred to EMS.

U.S. Coast Guard holds change of command

The U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District held a change of command ceremony at Base Seattle, Friday. Rear Adm. Arex Avanni assumed the duties and responsibilities of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northwest District Commander from Rear Adm. Charles Fosse. Avanni now assumes responsibility for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Northwest region which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This area includes more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways, and a 125 nautical mile international border with Canada.

Clatsop County opens applications

There is an open seat for a three-year position on the Human Services Advisory Council, which advises the Board of County Commissioners on developmental disabilities, mental health and alcohol and drug abuse services. The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 1.

Applications are also open for Districts 3 and 5 on the county-wide Budget Committee, which reviews the proposed overall county budget, makes recommendations and approves it. The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 29.

The Planning Commission is also accepting applications, Districts 1 and 5, especially. This commission looks at development and land use issues, such as zoning, natural resources, transportation, natural hazards, economic development, housing, farm and forest lands and coastal zones, among others. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Road work

Crews will be mowing in Astoria, Knappa/Svensen, and Elsie Districts.

They will also be fog sealing Saddle Mountain Road and Lillenas Road depending on weather; expect minor delays. And they will also be performing shoulder work on Red Bluff Road and Fishhawk Road; expect minor delays.

Pipeline Road remains closed to all vehicular traffic from the Astoria gate on James Street to Svensen Market Road in Svensen due to waterline construction through the end of July. Pedestrian and bicycle access will still be allowed on Pipeline Road during this time.