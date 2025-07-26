On the Record: July 26, 2025
Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
Felon in possession of a firearm
Richard E. Kendrick, 50, of Vernonia, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and menacing.
DUI
Thea M. Hunt, 36, of Vancouver, Washington, was arraigned Thursday on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Lavon L. Sargent, 55, of Warrenton, was arraigned Thursday on charges of DUI, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.