On the Record: July 26, 2025

Felon in possession of a firearm

Richard E. Kendrick, 50, of Vernonia, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and menacing.

DUI

Thea M. Hunt, 36, of Vancouver, Washington, was arraigned Thursday on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lavon L. Sargent, 55, of Warrenton, was arraigned Thursday on charges of DUI, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.