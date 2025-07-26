Letter: Now is the time to resist, resist, resist

“Monsters costume themselves in human skin and walk around telling their charming stories, and believing them.” That’s from Karen Russell’s masterful new novel “The Antidote.”

What an accurate description of this moment in America! People who have grabbed power smirk at their acts of raw cruelty. Six Supreme Court Justices lazily nod their heads. Spineless congressional Republicans vote themselves irrelevant. Media report as if all were normal.

Those of us appalled at America’s headlong rush into fascism will resist. And resist. And resist.

ELLEN FRYE

Astoria