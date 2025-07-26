In Brief: July 26, 2025

Crosswalk enforcement results

The Astoria Police Department and the Oregon State Police conducted a pedestrian safety event in conjunction with Oregon Impact on Tuesday. The enforcement focused on drivers who failed to yield to an officer who was acting as a pedestrian crossing at marked and unmarked crosswalks. The officers and troopers focused on the following locations: Marine Drive and 10th Street ; Commercial Street and 15th Street; and Irving Avenue and 16th Street.

The majority of vehicles observed operating during this operation did follow the law.

However, there were 47 traffic stops made, 17 citations were issued, and one arrest was made. Rigel Ross, age 50, of Astoria, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol after failing to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk at 16th Street and Irving Avenue. This was the exact location of the hit-and-run fatality on June 1.

The goal of the Astoria Police Department is to increase the safety of all pedestrians and drivers in and around the City of Astoria. The enforcement project is paid for with money awarded to the Astoria Police Department by Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Fatal crash on Highway 30

On Wednesday around 3:59 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 30 in Columbia County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a gray Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Gary Ronald Thomas, 90, of St. Helens, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 39 when it crossed into the westbound lane for an unknown reason. The Chevrolet struck a westbound purple Saturn SL1, operated by Kyler Warren Rinck, 20, of Longview, Washington, and a blue Toyota Camry, operated by Cori Marie Mack, 61, of Rainier.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital by Life Flight with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.Rinck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and Mack was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle with minor injuries.

Fatal hit-and-run crash in Tillamook County

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run fatal crash on Highway 18 in Tillamook County near Grand Ronde.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a white Honda Civic, operated by Alejandro Christopher Velazquez Lopez, 34, of Tillamook, was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 near milepost 14. The Honda left the travel lane and entered the eastbound shoulder, where a black Nissan Altima with a flat tire was parked. Three 17-year-old males were outside the Nissan changing a flat tire when the Honda left the roadway and struck all three juveniles. The Honda did not stop and continued driving eastbound on the highway.

All three male juveniles were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. A 17-year-old female passenger was inside the Nissan at the time of the crash and was not injured. OSP Major Crime Section detectives were immediately called to investigate and locate the operator of the Honda.



On July 14, one of the 17-year-old males died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The operator of the Honda (Lopez) is believed to have left the country and there is an active warrant for his arrest.

— The Astorian