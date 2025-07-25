Meet the winners of CMH’s ‘pinnacle’ annual award

Sarah Humphrey and Tommy Hammonds won the 2025 Spirit of Care Awards

Dr. Sarah Humphrey and Medical Assistant Tommy Hammonds of Columbia Memorial Hospital were awarded the 2025 Spirit of Care Award.

Humphrey is an OB-GYN in the CMH-Oregon Health Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic, and Hammonds works in the CMH Urgent Care Clinics.

Each year, CMH caregivers are asked to nominate their colleagues who exemplify person-centered care for the Spirit of Care Awards. This year, a record breaking number of nearly 60 caregivers were nominated.

The winners are chosen by three committees, including the Person-Centered Care Steering Committee, Patient & Family Advisory Council and PFAC Hispano.

Each member of all three committees blindly voted for a caregiver — votes were based on the comments left by the person who nominated them — and any identifying information was redacted from those comments. This voting process is meant to avoid any biases.

The Spirit of Care Awards are divided into two categories: “Providers,” which include doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants; and “Non-Providers,” which include nurses, medical assistants, and non-clinical staff.

Grant Lehman, a member of the Person-Centered Care Steering Committee, described the awards as “pinnacle” awards.

“There’s a lot of really really amazing caregivers at the hospital, so it’s a tough competition,” Lehman said. “You really have to go above and beyond to be the one to win it.”

Meet the winners

Before Humphrey arrived at CMH in 2018, she was a bilingual receptionist and medical assistant at a women’s clinic. Hammonds started to work for CMH in 2022 after several years as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.

The Astorian was able to touch base with Humphrey and Hammonds via email and by phone. The following conversation has been gently edited.

What got you interested in the medical field?

Humphrey: I (initially) got a degree in French and Spanish. (I) got a job working in a women’s clinic after college as their receptionist interpreter and medical assistant. When I started that job, I realized that I really liked the medical field and connecting with patients in that way. So, I decided to go back to school.

Hammonds: ​​Funny but sad story, my uncle (and) aunt’s house burned down. Where I live, everything is volunteer. That day, it happened to be like 90 (degrees) or so, and everyone was exhausted. (So) my dad and I ended up picking up one of the hoses and started spraying water. The fire chief for the department is a good family friend and ended up handing us both applications to the department.

Since I was (in) the department, I wanted to take any class that would possibly help me help people. I found the first EMS class real easy and took all that became available. I then started to work for Medix in early 2015 and loved it.

What is your favorite memory while employed at CMH?

Humphrey: I really enjoy seeing patients that maybe I took care of a few years ago for something and they have other issues, (so) they come back. It’s always like a very happy reunion.

(Also), all of the people that work at CMH are so wonderful and friendly, and I feel like I have a great family here.

Hammonds: I think my fondest memory so far while working here, has to be the small little harmless pranks that my friends and I have pulled on each other. The laughs that we all have … are always a great moral boost for both parties.

What do your work shifts look like?

Humphrey: I work four days a week. Two to three of those days are (at the) clinic. One to two of those days are surgery, and then I’m on call for the emergency room and family birthing center about eight days a month.

Hammonds: On a normal shift I clock in at 8:30 a.m. Once I’m in, (I’ll) go through all my rooms and stock them with supplies.

Once I’m done doing all of that, (I’ll) check in with people that are working (to) see if they need help before 9 a.m.

My days never look the same because you never know how many people will be in that day, or what they will be coming in for.

(Once) people are registered, I will pull them back … and try my best to get a solid picture of what is going on for the provider. If there is a wound, I will usually clean it up. If there is a reason to test somebody … I will collect a sample on the patient. If there is an injury and they need X-rays, I will talk to the provider. After the provider sees the patient … (I’ll) let them on their way. On the rare occasion when I do not have any patients and I’m caught up on all my tasks, I will go see if anyone in primary care needs help with anything.

What do you enjoy the most about working at CMH?

Humphrey: I think we have a lot of different pathology in the area, which keeps it interesting. I like getting to be what I call a true general OB-GYN. There are several subspecialties of OB-GYN that you can do extra training for. If you work in a city where all of those subspecialists are available, as a generalist, you don’t do as much. So, I like being able to do as much as I feel comfortable with and help save people from having to drive.

Hammonds: The thing I like the most about working here is the camaraderie I have built with my team here in Warrenton.

We take care of each other not just professionally but also mentally and physically.

I also enjoy when I am able to put my street knowledge to use — (I) catch things that are the root problem versus what they think is the real issue. There have been a few instances when I’ve caught big issues like heart attacks or strokes.

Why do you think you won the 2025 Spirit of Care Award?

Humphrey: In my nomination … they wrote that they always feel heard and safe, and I think that’s one of the things that we strive for in the OB-GYN clinic.

I’m the medical director of the clinic so I really foster letting patients guide the visit, giving them information and letting them choose what they think is the best thing for their body.

Hammonds: To be honest, I don’t know. I’ve always tried to treat everyone like I’m treating my family and explaining everything I’m doing. … Also, like I said earlier with the street knowledge, I’ve been able to help in critical situations and anticipate what will happen next.

What comes next in your career?

Humphrey: I’m pretty happy with my career here. I feel like we’re constantly adding new services, like the hospital will be getting a robot for surgery … so that will allow me to expand.

(Also), I have been able to take on leadership roles at the hospital. I’m currently the surgical service line chair and the medical director of OB-GYN, so I think I’m just planning on staying and continuing to improve access to services on the coast.

Hammonds: To be honest, I’m not sure. I would potentially like to get my nursing degree and do that, or potentially get my paramedic license and get back on the ambulance. But only time will tell.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Humphrey: I like hanging out with my kids, enjoying all of the beautiful water we have around here, (and) going out to dinner.

Hammonds: Outside of work, I like to hike with my wife and dog. Being a younger guy, video games are always a fun time.

Being (on) the fire department is also a joy because I’m still able to help my community when they are at their lowest.