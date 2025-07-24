Volunteers needed for plant removal

SEASIDE — The North Coast Land Conservancy is holding a volunteer stewardship work party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Circle Creek Habitat Reserve, 32825 Rippet Road.

The work involves removing policeman’s helmet, a non-native invasive plant species that thrives in moist areas and riparian zones, threatening native plants.

All are welcome to join this family friendly event, but dogs are not allowed. Bathrooms are on site. Registration is required. To register, go to tinyurl.com/4hv6dyhv.