O’Bryant receives doula certification
Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
Columbia Memorial Hospital announced that Ashley O’Bryant, Lower Columbia Hospice volunteer coordinator, recently completed her End of Life Doula certification from the International Association of Professions (IAP) Career College.
“Having had a family member on hospice care,” O’Bryant said, it showed me how beautiful a death can be with the support of our hospice team. I also learned how important end-of-life planning can be for surviving loved ones.”