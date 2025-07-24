Musica Maestrale holds last concert Sunday

A sad note for chamber music fans: “After 13 years, Musica Maestrale is shutting down, at least in its current form,” founding artistic director Hideki Yamaya announced recently. “Thank you all for your support of our endeavors to present early chamber music in Oregon over the years!”

Musica Maestrale, a variable-member chamber ensemble, was founded in 2011. The ensemble’s programs span from the Renaissance era to the early 19th century. According to his biography, Hideki performs with lutes, early guitars and early mandolins. His YouTube channel is at youtube.com/hidekiyamaya.

A last Musica Maestrale concert, “The Art of the Toccata,” featuring Yamaya’s solo performance of lute and guitar masterpieces from 17th-century Italy, takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave.

Tickets can be bought online at tinyurl.com/ArtToccata, or at the door ($20 for adults, $10 for student/youth) by cash, check or Venmo. No one will be turned away.