Letter: Trump betrays everyone except billionaires

The First Amendment scares Trump! Actual truth, which can be proven, against his lies, which cannot. Latest lie? President Obama committed treason. How exactly? Documents of proof? Oh gee. There aren’t any, because he didn’t!

But Trump? Yes! Committed treason! On Jan. 6, Trump encouraged violent thugs to attack our nation’s Capitol violently, damaging property, attacking policemen, threatening Vice President Pence and the speaker of the house, because of his lies about the election!

Claimed it was stolen! It wasn’t! Proven in multiple courts that it was fair and honest. Biden won! Because of Trump, people were killed!

Then he stole secret documents and files, and had the ability to destroy our nation’s security by sharing sensitive material with enemies. And now he and his dishonest cabinet are destroying all checks and balances to keep honesty in all government departments.

Any help for citizens, medical, educational, safety and security, are canceled by shutting down the Department of Education, firing thousands of government workers, taking away aid of any kind from citizens from birth to old age!

Plus he breaks constitutional laws constantly! A bullying treasonous dictator wannabe! A traitor to everyone except billionaires.

ELLEN KACHEL-BEWLEY

Astoria