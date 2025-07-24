Letter: Rep. Javadi is far to the right of moderate

I hope that no one who read the recent recall article about state Rep. Cyrus Javadi considers him a moderate, except on occasional issues. The article’s large photo of Javadi looking great was provided by his campaign. There is no telling how much of the article’s content for the Oregon Capital Journal was also provided by his campaign.

Be that as it may, apparently the far-right person launching the recall was disappointed in Javadi’s vote on two cornerstone far-right issues. In his own words, Javadi said that he wasn’t “Trump enough or MAGA enough” to avoid the recall attempt.

One might assume that he is the kind of Republican who gets the vote of moderate Republicans and some Democrats who cross party lines. But here’s the rub: A couple of years ago, I had an extended email exchange with him prompted by one of the horrific school shootings.

Over time, I learned that he is far right on any effort to change the law to restrict gun ownership. Regarding the school shooting under discussion, his solution was more armed guards at schools, and arming teachers if necessary. On another keystone conservative issue, abortion, he’s on board with Trump’s desire to prohibit a woman’s right to choose.

Regarding forest management, Javadi is totally against the habitat conservation plan’s effort to curb deforestation and destruction of habitat. That position is common among Republican legislators, who receive large campaign contributions from the timber industry, as Javadi does.

ROGER DORBAND

Astoria