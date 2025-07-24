Letter: Port turning back on Job Corps is shameful

In response to “Commissioners reject Job Corps Resolution” (July 19, 2025): I am deeply disappointed by the Port of Astoria commissioners who voted against supporting the Tongue Point Job Corps Center. Their refusal to stand with the widespread, nonpartisan support from the City of Astoria, the County Commission, and local schools raises serious concerns.

Claiming this issue is “too political” is disingenuous. Supporting career training for at-risk youth isn’t political — it’s a community issue. When commissioners say they privately support the center, but won’t do so publicly, what are they afraid of? Our current president? Accountability?

Let’s be clear: Port commissioners are elected. Their actions reflect their values — and voters are watching. Choosing not to support students, families and hundreds of local jobs may have real consequences at the ballot box. Shame on you for turning your backs on an institution that strengthens our region.

No one opposes Job Corps undergoing strategic planning, and if another organization were to bid to run the program, it could be a positive shift. The current contractor, Management and Training Corporation, has long underpaid staff and teachers — making it hard for even the most dedicated to stay. A new bidder might finally bring better wages, higher morale and stronger program outcomes. Our students — and staff — deserve no less.

This resolution would not have cost the Port a dime. But the commissioners’ silence has cost trust, leadership, and an opportunity to stand up for what’s right.

TINA WILLIS

Astoria