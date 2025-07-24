Letter: Disgusted by port dodging Job Corps support

I was disgusted when I read that the Port of Astoria Commission rejected the resolution supporting Tongue Point Job Corps.

I believe that Job Corps is a strong asset for Astoria, and disagree with Commissioner Jim Campbell’s reasons for opposing the resolution, but at least he was honest in his opposition.

By contrast, Commissioners Tim Hill and Robert Stevens were completely cowardly when they voted against the resolution, stating they wanted to stay out of the politics. Why is a “no” vote any less political than a “yes” vote?

If they wanted to remain apolitical, they should have abstained from voting at all, or better yet, never run for office in the first place.

KATE DARLING

Astoria