In One Ear: Snock’s farewell

Fans of the late Michael Hurley, aka “Snock,” are in for a treat — Klof Mag announced that a new album from the Astoria guitarist and singer/songwriter/cartoonist, known as the “Godfather of freak folk,” who died in April, will be released on Sept. 15.

Called “Broken Homes and Gardens,” it was recorded at The Rope Room Studios in Astoria and Bellmeade Phonics over the course of three years, and reunited him with Kati Claborn and Luke Ydstie of Blind Pilot and The Hackles. The album contains some new compositions, as well as some old ones. To pre-order, go to tinyurl.com/MHurleyLast.

“‘Broken Homes and Gardens,’” Klof Mag added, is a “a warm, idiosyncratic farewell from the Lonesome Snock, leaving fans with one last, timeless, surrealist tune.” (Images: Michael Hurley/ Tyler Little/KMUN)