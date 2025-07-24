In One Ear: Mikey waved!

“So, when I woke up this morning, did I think that two hours later we’d be seeing Sean Astin at the Goonie house?” Joe Altomere posted on the Goonies 40th Anniversary Facebook page. “No, I absolutely did not, but guess what — that’s exactly what happened!” Sean played Mikey Walsh in the iconic movie.

“We got a text from our friend on Goonie Street saying he was there filming for the documentary, so we walked down to check it out,” Joe continued. “Not two minutes after getting here, he appeared in the top floor window and waved at us. Mike waved at us from his house!

“A few minutes after that, he popped out of the attic window, and talked to all of us.”

A nice little crowd had gathered outside the Goonie house as word got around that Sean Astin was there, and he was roundly cheered as he came out the front door with Behman and Liz Zakeri, owners of the house.

“One of the film crew came out and asked us all if we’d sign releases to be in the documentary,” Joe noted, “then they filmed us all waving to the camera.” The highly anticipated documentary mentioned is about the Goonie house renovation.

“More crew wheeled up Mikey’s bike from the movie,” Joe added, “then Sean came out, talked to us for a little while longer, took a big crowd selfie, and then rode away on the bike. Unbe-freakin-lievable!” (Photos: Joe Altomere)