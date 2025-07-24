CMH offers sports physicals for students

Columbia Memorial Hospital is offering walk-in sports physicals to Clatsop County students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8 at Astor Elementary School, 3550 Franklin Ave. Appointments are on a first come, first served basis.

A lunch break will be held both days from noon to 1 p.m. No physicals will be given during the break.

The cost for physicals is $30 per student. The proceeds will be donated to the Astoria School District.

For information, email CMHcommunity@columbiamemorial.org. Physicals can also be scheduled for established patients through the CMH-Oregon Health and Science University Health Pediatric Clinic by calling 503-325-7337.