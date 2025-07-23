Astoria Partnership Program approved Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Program provides guidance for land grant funding, loans

City leaders have approved a new program meant to provide clearer guidance on how people might be able to land grant funding and loans through Astoria’s urban renewal districts.

In the past, requesting funds through the districts was a fairly informal process: a group or individual would come to the Astoria City Council, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, and ask for financial support through the city’s Astor East or Astor West Urban Renewal Districts. It’s how the Liberty Theatre and others have landed funding.

But on Monday, the Development Commission unanimously approved the creation of the Astoria Partnership Program which outlines three funding mechanisms: a gap financing loan of up to $250,000 meant for groups or property owners who are already coming in with other financing or grants, over the finish for a project; a revolving line of credit up to $150,000; and a matching grant of up to $50,000 for nonprofits or community partners only.

The intent of the urban renewal districts is to provide “economic support to generate economic activity,” said City Manager Scott Spence, adding that the Astoria Partnership Program would give city staff and applicants “sideboards on what it would take to actually access the funds.”

The program takes into account current City Council and Development Commission priorities — like housing development — and provides incentives such as partial loan forgiveness to developers or property owners who are looking to help the city meet those goals.

Commissioner Andrea Mazzarella said the creation of the program was very exciting.

“To me, this is the most exciting thing we’ve done in six months, in my opinion,” she said, “as far as what makes me feel really good and proud and happy to be here.”

Quinn Haase, executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, echoed this. He talked about the efforts to restore the historic Masonic Lodge building in Astoria and the challenges for historic buildings — and the businesses they house — in the downtown area.

“We’re facing some tough times economically as a country,” he said. “Having an avenue like this, where they’re not being preyed upon by somebody who’s offering really predatory loan rates to keep your business afloat, could be a really important thing in a time of need.”

At the same meeting, the Development Commission unanimously approved moving forward with an amendment of the Astor East Urban Renewal District to include two new properties: the property off Marine Drive where the Copeland Commons affordable and lower-income housing project is being developed and the Darigold property, county-owned property at 9th and Commercial that could also be developed to provide additional housing downtown.

The two properties will add an additional .52 acres to Astor East.

The city will contract with Elaine Howard Consulting to amend the urban renewal district for a total of $30,700. The process is expected to take four to six months.