Letter: Support our vital Gearhart firefighters Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Gearhart Fire Department: They are there. We have been so focused on cost, graphs, building blocks and the many rumors that have spread, I feel we may have forgotten the most important issue for our department.

Our firefighters; they are our first responders. They give so much of themselves to support our community. It is our turn to return the support that they give so freely; we should be focused on the heart and soul of our fire department.

They are firefighters, seven accident responders and medical aid, helping our community when needed, and the list goes on, but the most important part is: They are there.

They will be the ones who are cutting you out of your car so you can get loaded onto an ambulance, and will also be directing traffic. They will be the ones helping with lifting you up onto an ambulance gurney when you’re down, and they are certainly the ones that have the hose in their hands putting out a house fire.

They are our volunteers, and they are there when we need them the most. Thank you to all of our volunteers and paid firefighters. You are truly appreciated, and it takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter.

Buildings are about cost! Firefighters are our people!

TOM THIES

Gearhart