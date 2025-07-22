Letter: King Donald I is overstepping his powers Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

In the summer of 1776, a group of men got together and, with the help of Thomas Jefferson, wrote a document declaring our independence from the abuses of the government of King George lll of England.

The men who signed this document put their careers and lives on the line to resist this king and to form a government “… of the people, by the people and for the people…”

Today, 249 years later, King Donald I is issuing his abuses on the American people, and overstepping his powers. Yet, the people who could check these abuses are doing nothing to hold him accountable.

The Republican senators and members of the House of Representatives, as well as six Supreme Court justices, don’t have the courage that those men in 1776 had to stand up to tyranny and disregard for the rule of law. They are allowing Trump to act like King George lll.

KEITH NEAL

Astoria