Letter: Gearhart naysayers spout disinformation, innuendo Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The letter “Demand transparency for Gearhart ‘expansive proposal’” literally made me do a spit-take. It happened when I read: “ … what began as an emergency fire and police facility has ballooned into an expansive proposal …”

The letter’s author, Jack Zimmerman, and a handful of other naysayers in town, have opposed every proposal the city has put forth since 2006, back when it would have cost less than $4 million to get a new public building housing the fire and police departments and the city staff.

The reality is that what any infrastructure project may cost today, it will absolutely cost more tomorrow. Don’t blame the city, Jack. You, and short-sighted voters who fell for the disinformation, innuendo and scare tactics the naysayers put out, are who puffed this fiscal balloon up to the bursting point. Own it.

The need is there and inevitable. Ultimately, the city of Gearhart will eventually be forced to pay much more for a lot less. No doubt you’ll complain then that what the city got was inadequate for its needs.

Sadly, you’ll probably be right on that point. But please don’t try to pass the blame for that off onto the city. It was you that painted them into this corner.

I believe if it was up to you and some other folks in Gearhart, the fire department would still be using horse-drawn pumpers, and you would be denying their request to expand the hayloft, arguing it’s too expensive, and besides, the horses are fat enough.

BILL GRAFFIUS

Gearhart