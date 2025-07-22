Letter: Call them what they are: concentration camps Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Project 2025, the current administration’s playbook, is sailing right along with the help of the Supreme Court. The dismantling of our foreign aid program has now left 500 tons of emergency food to be incinerated because we did not want it to get to the starving non-white babies and children outside our borders.

First, burn books. Next, burn food. Those fires will eventually be used for ethnic cleansing. The Project 2025 playbook is an updated version of the Nazi master plan.

Take notice that the deportation internment cages have no European white faces, just shades of brown and black. I pray that there are some who voted for Make America Great Again (MAGA) who do not agree with this insanity, and will lend support to help stop the madness.

Regarding the deportation facilities, please do not use the cute term the administration has named for the facility in Florida. It is a public relations ploy for photo ops and selling T-shirts. Call them for what they are: internment cages, concentration camps, gulags or prisons for torture.

LARRY ALLEN

Astoria