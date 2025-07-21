Swimming the Columbia for a cause Published 3:28 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Participants cross the river to raise money for CMH expansion

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, the first of six swimmers who departed from Knappton Cove, Washington, at 7 a.m. emerged from the Columbia River in Astoria at the maritime museum.

Of the eight swimmers that started the Swim Across the Columbia, two dropped out and six finished.

The swim, sponsored by the Astoria Regatta Festival, was scheduled for Saturday so as not to conflict with the Buoy 10 Challenge Salmon tournament scheduled for Aug. 16.

Dr. Paul Silka, medical director of Columbia Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, organized the swim to raise money for the CMH expansion and renovation. Silka restarted the trans-Columbia swim last year — it had previously been organized in the 1930s.

“I don’t have too many talents, but I thought, Hey, I wonder if we could do a charity swim and raise a few dollars,” Silka said. “It’s 5.1 miles directly across from Knappton Cove at the start, to the maritime museum. But the way the tides work … last year I ended up swimming about 8 miles. I would say it was the three-and-a-half longest hours of my life.”

Silka’s son-in-law, Matthew Knapik, finished first among the six swimmers who completed the trans-Columbia swim, with a time of about 2 hours and 50 minutes.

After exiting the water, Knapik had this to say about his achievement:

“I’m definitely tired. Last year the current carried us too far to the left. This year it carried us too far to the right, so next time we’ll be right on it,” Knapik said. “Thank you to Paul (Silka), the organizer. It was a good swim, good day.”

Marsha Pack, who also completed the crossing, said swimming the Columbia helped link her to the environment.

“I feel great,” Pack said. “I did this because I wanted to feel more connected to the river and the water.”

Interviewed before the swim, Silka said that last year the water was 64 degrees, but anticipated that it would be 61 degrees this year.

Mark Kujala, Clatsop County commissioner and executive director of the CMH Foundation, said that the funds being raised for the CMH expansion are absolutely critical to serving the community.

“We’ve just reached a limit. We need more capacity here at the hospital. This (the expansion) is actually going to triple the size of our existing facility. We’ll be able to triple the emergency department and imaging and the surgical wing. All of that is very needed,” Kujala said. “We’re again over capacity most days. And this is going to be a huge boost to health care in this community.”

Astoria Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick, who welcomed the swimmers as they completed the challenge at the Columbia River Maritime Museum along with dozens of other supporters, commended the spirit of the athletes and the event.

“I’ve made it clear that I’ll never do it,” Fitzpatrick said jokingly. “But I respect the people who do.”

Fitzpatrick said that the swim is a prime example of community members coming together to help their hospital.

“To me, it’s the community that really makes this possible,” Fitzpatrick said.

Silka said that without the support of kayakers to escort the swimmers, the charity event wouldn’t be possible.

“At least half of the kayakers who are the swimmer escorts, they’re employed here at CMH in various roles, from caregivers, ICU, nurse, respiratory therapists,” said Silka. “Folks are really stepping up and supporting this effort. And without the kayakers, we just couldn’t do it.”

According to Kujala, Silka has spent his off time the past several months organizing the event, organizing practice swims, planning safety protocols with kayakers and coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard and bar pilots on a daily basis to make sure that everything goes well.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into it on the part of Dr. Silka, who has been the main organizer of this. I just think it’s quite impressive when he also has such a vital role here at CMH,” Kujala said. “We’re more than happy to hitch our wagon to his effort, create some awareness for the project and partner with the regatta.”

The finishers of the swim and their respective times are: Matthew Knapik 2:50:00; Bob Burrow 2:57:00; Sarah Landrum 3:06:00; Paul Silka 3:15:00; Marsha Pack 3:17:00; and Razie Guillory 3:32:00.