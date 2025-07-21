Clatsop County’s annual fair is back in town Published 3:17 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The four-day event features entertainment, activities and competitions

From hundreds of 4-H livestock exhibits to the all-ages adaptive Rascal Rodeo, to a car show (with a Pinewood Derby), a “Deep Pit” barbecue competition, a community talent show and more, the 2025 Clatsop County Fair once again brings a wide variety of entertainment, events and exhibits to the community.

This year, the theme is Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights.

A little history

The first Clatsop County Fair was held in conjunction with the annual Astoria Regatta in 1905 at the Hedrick Theater in Astoria.

From 1911 to 1919, the fair was in Gearhart.

In 1920, the fair permanently moved back to Astoria and had a number of different addresses. Its home for 20 years was at the Port of Astoria. Then, from 1941 through 1994, it was staged at 20th Street and Marine Drive.Since 1995, the fair’s home is its current location on the Clatsop County Fair and Expo grounds, “on 109 verdant acres overlooking the Walluski River — just three miles from Astoria,” according to the website.

Live competitions

Throughout the four day event, community members will have the opportunity to celebrate their talents and showcase their fair spirit through numerous competitions.

The fair will host its second annual live competitions, including the Sasquatch Calling Contest, the Chili Cookoff, the Scarecrow Decorating Contest, the Floral Arrangement Contest and the Online Photo Contest.

The newest competitions are the July 31 Scarecrow Decorating Contest and the Sasquatch Calling Contest on Aug. 1.

Clatsop County Fair and Expo Fairground Manager Kyle Sharpsteen said he hopes the live competitions will get the community excited about the fair. Although Sharpsteen said while the Sasquatch Calling Contest has no ties to the fair’s agriculture or culture roots, Sasquatches are a “Pacific-Northwest Americano thing.”

The contest challenges those who enter to “try your best YEEEAAARRRGHH.” It will possibly be “the loudest, wildest and weirdest competition of the year,” according to the fair’s website.

Katrina Sturgeon, workforce and community development manager of Northwest Oregon Works, said the idea behind the Sasquatch Calling Contest is to encourage contestants to “feel good about being silly. It can be something that people talk about for a long time — or they’re inspired in the moment to go do some calling on stage,” Sturgeon said.

The second annual live Chili Cookoff Contest is at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Judges are expecting at least 10 contestants to “bring the flavor” to the competition. The contest is divided into two parts, including a competitive portion, which will be judged by a panel of five judges, and the “People’s Choice” portion, voted on by fairgoers who will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili at 11 a.m.

Sturgeon said that community engagement for last year’s Chili Cookoff Contest was more than it was for the other live competitions.

This year, 2024’s first-place Chili Cookoff winner, Mandy Holthsen, is returning to compete.

Holthsen said she hopes to reclaim first place — she’s opening a food truck soon.

“I want to be able to say ‘hey try my chili’ (because) people want to try that award-winning chili,” Holthsen said, adding that she will also be competing in this year’s Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

Other live competitions include: Axe Throwing, a Watermelon Eating Contest, and a Marksmanship Competition.

Sturgeon said she hopes people are aware that each community competition is “there for the whole community, not just (for) folks that are tied to 4-H or the Future Farmers of America.”

People can register for the live competitions on the fair’s website until opening day.

Entertainment and headliners

In addition to the headliners — country singer Rodney Atkins and special guest Thomas Mac and Jacquie Roar and the Kruse Brothers — there will be live music everyday.

In addition, there will be a variety of other entertainment, including magic shows, a market auction and a talent show.

Clatsop County’s Talent Show will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30. The show will be divided into three divisions: children, youth and adult. First- and second-place winners from each division will receive cash prizes, ranging from $25 for the children’s division, to $100 for the youth division, to $150 for the adult division. One winner from each age division will also automatically be entered into the Oregon State Fair Talent Search.