Self-help Groups: July 17, 2025

Al-Anon (Astoria) — Noon, Wednesday, Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Enter on 11th Street. For information, call 503-325-1087.

Al-Anon (Clatskanie) — For information, call 503-728-3351.

Al-Anon (Nehalem) — For information, call 503-860-9862.

Al-Anon (Seaside) — For information, call 503-810-5196 for information.

Al-Anon (Tillamook) — For information, call 503-842-5094.

Al-Anon Family Groups — Oregon Area Al-Anon website, oregonal-anon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous — To find a meeting in Clatsop County, call 971-601-9220, in Tillamook County, call 503-739-4856, or go to aa-oregon.org.

Eating Disorders Anonymous — 1:10 to 2:10 p.m. Wednesdays, River Zen Yoga, 399 31st St. A 12-step program. For information, call Susan Williams at 510-417-5553.

Men’s Sexual Purity Recovery Group — Part of the Pure Life Alliance (purelifealliance.org) in Portland. For information, call the confidential voicemail at 503-750-0817 and leave a message.

Narcotics Anonymous — For full schedule details, as well as upcoming special events, call the helpline at 503-717-3702, or go to na.org.

Overeaters Anonymous (Astoria) — For information, call 425-287-0806.

Overeaters Anonymous (Seaside) — 10 a.m. Saturdays, Suzanne Elise, second floor billiard room. For information, call Melody Shepherd at 503-468-9818.

S-Anon — For family and friends of sex addicts, conference call on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to noon, 605-313-5146, meeting code 339131#. For information, go to portlandsanon.org/meeting.

TOPS (Seaside) — For information, call 503-791-5442.

TOPS (Warrenton) — For information, call Cheryl Nitz at 503-338-2132.