Reed attends FFA Leadership Conference Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Landon Reed, of the Astoria chapter of the National FFA Organization, attended the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., from June 24 to 29.

During the week, agricultural and leadership professionals, facilitators and FFA staff guided members through workshops, seminars, small group activities and visits to national landmarks. While at the capitol, students also spoke with representatives about issues facing agriculture.

The capstone of the conference is the development of a “Living to Serve Plan.” FFA members are asked to analyze the needs of their communities and, on returning home, can lean on their chapter advisers to help implement the plan they devised.