Planned residential development spurs dissent in Gearhart Published 10:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Residents say years of activism may yield results

GEARHART — On the afternoon of Monday, July 14, residents of Gearhart gathered with City Councilor Sharon Kloepfer to oppose what seemed to be the imminent residential development of two lots of land on 2nd Street, facing Neacoxie creek.

On Tuesday, word came of a potential reversal of those plans. It now appears that a possible deal is in the works that could address community members’ concerns.

According to Kloepfer, the details and parties involved in the tentative deal are not to be disclosed until the deal is finalized, which may come as soon as next month.

The development had been one that some residents had spent years opposing. The lots — zoned for residential use — total approximately .75 acres when combined. They are an undeveloped natural area covered in native Sitka spruce trees, ferns and some drainage wetlands.

Days earlier, on July 7, the city had issued the final building permits needed by the property owners to begin development. Residents met to discuss what, if anything, could be done to prevent development and the mood was somber.

At Monday’s gathering, Kloepfer said if the trees were cleared and construction were to begin, she would be devastated.

“It’s going to be devastating; I am going to cry,” Kloepfer said.

Gearhart resident Shannon McKenna Smith said she has been coming to that area along Neocoxie creek since she was a small child and would be sad to see it go.

“I’ve been coming to Gearhart since I was 3 (years old),” McKenna Smith said. “This was one of my favorite places to go … I love this place.”

The city estimated that between 28 and 31 Sitka spruce trees would be cleared to make room for the home sites, septic systems and driveways.

Kloepfer harbored concerns that clearing the trees may change the area’s wind patterns, increase the temperature of the creek due to a removal of shading and accelerate evaporation rates of the adjacent Neacoxie creek.

A change of course

Development could have begun at any moment — but then, in the 11th hour came a potential seachange of fortunes.

Kloepfer said the situation had taken a 180-degree turn, and a new deal was on the table that could prevent residential development.

Robin Lane, who lives in a house adjacent to the lots, said the peoples’ voices had been heard.

“For several years there has been a lot of community activism, a lot of fundraising, and a lot of discussion with all the various players,” said Lane. “The developers, the city, the community and some environmental organizations have come to the table, and it looks really positive that something is going to happen.”

Kloepfer said that when she got word of the change of plans, she burst into tears — of joy.

“This is just so incredibly emotional.” Kloepfer said. “This (land) is a Gearhart legacy. This is an integral part of what makes Gearhart, Gearhart.”

“I feel really lucky…It’s (the land) is so beautiful, it’s so full. It’s a great feeling, but it’s not a done deal,” Lane said.

Editor’s note: Look for updates as The Astorian follows this developing story.